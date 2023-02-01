Left Menu

Steel cutting ceremony of 2 Multi-Purpose Vessels for Germany-based group held at Cochin Shipyard

The Vessels with an overall length of 110 m and breadth of 16.5m will be arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and bulk cargoes such as coal, grain and dangerous goods on worldwide service trade. She has a carrying capacity of 7000 tons, a statement said.

Bejoy Bhaskar, Director (Technical) and Sreejith K Narayanan, Director (Operations) of Cochin Shipyard Limited on Wednesday inaugurated the steel cutting ceremony of two Multi-purpose Vessels for a Germany based group, a statement said. CSL is building eight HS Eco freighter 7000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels for HS Service Group, Germany. The inauguration was held at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The association with HS Schiffahrts group also marked CSL's entry into the European Shortsea shipping market, where similar Vessels form the backbone of the logistics network of the continent all the way from North Sea ports to the down south Mediterranean ports. These Vessels are the workhorses that transport goods of various types to the European continent, the statement added. The Vessels with an overall length of 110 m and breadth of 16.5m will be arranged and equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargoes, timber, paper and bulk cargoes such as coal, grain and dangerous goods on worldwide service trade. She has a carrying capacity of 7000 tons, a statement said.

These Ice Class Vessels are designed by Groot Ship Design Netherlands, with detailed engineering being carried out by CSL. The vessels will be built under DNV Classification under the flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest rule requirements, it said. Heino Schepers, Hans-Bernd Schepers (Both from HS Service group), and Jan de Looff from Briese Shipping as technical consultants of the Owner and members of Groot Ship Design, Netherlands attended the event online. (ANI)

