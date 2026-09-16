U.S. and China to Address AI Risks: Weekend Discussions Ahead
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is open to discussing shared risks with China in upcoming talks focused on artificial intelligence. The discussions are scheduled for this weekend, as reported by Axios, citing a statement from Bessent. These talks aim to address the mutual concerns of both nations regarding AI development.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the United States is willing to engage in discussions with China about shared risks associated with artificial intelligence. These discussions are set to take place this weekend, according to a statement cited by Axios on Wednesday.
The anticipated talks aim to address mutual concerns about the development and deployment of AI technologies, hoping to establish a framework for collaboration between the two superpowers.
The dialogue comes amidst growing tension in tech and trade relations, underscoring the importance of cooperation in managing the implications of AI on global security and economic stability.
ALSO READ
-
U.S.-China AI Talks: Bridging Shared Risks
-
Trump's $5,000 Check Proposal: A Monetary Maelstrom at the Fed
-
Rising Tensions: Fed's Role Amid Surging U.S. Government Bond Yields
-
Bessent Defends Trump's Financial Strategies Amid Protests and Rising Treasury Yields
-
U.S. Treasury Eyes Global Factors Amid Rising Yields