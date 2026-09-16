Novak Djokovic's Triumphant Return to the China Open
Novak Djokovic will participate in the China Open after 11 years away. The 24-time Grand Slam winner aims to regain his form after a recent dip, including a surprising early exit at the U.S. Open, and a fall to world number 12 in rankings.
Renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to make a comeback at the China Open following an 11-year hiatus. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is eager to regain his top form.
This move comes as Djokovic faces a challenging season, having experienced a shocking first-round defeat at the U.S. Open, which consequently dropped him to the 12th position in the world rankings.
As Djokovic prepares for this significant tournament, fans and tennis enthusiasts worldwide will be watching closely to see if he can reclaim his dominance on the court.