Operation Economic Outcast: Isolating Tehran's War Funding

The U.S. Treasury announced that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network had organized a meeting with global financial institutions. The focus was on Operation Economic Outcast, a strategic move to economically isolate Tehran and stifle its capacity to support wartime activities in the Middle East.

During the meeting, financial institutions received vital intelligence needed to identify and dismantle revenue streams and procurement channels associated with the Iranian regime. This information is expected to play a critical role in curbing Iran's financial maneuverability.

The U.S. Treasury emphasized that the operation is part of a broader effort to apply pressure on Tehran and disrupt its financial ties with external agents involved in regional conflicts. Treasury's initiative underscores a committed move to enforce international economic sanctions more effectively.