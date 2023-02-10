Left Menu

FACTBOX-What has Pakistan agreed so far with the IMF?

Below are the key points Pakistani authorities say they have already reached agreement on with the IMF: - The government will implement fiscal measures, including taxation, to raise 170 billion Pakistani rupees ($629.63 million) worth of revenue - The government's existing commitments to increase petroleum levies will be completed.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:37 IST
FACTBOX-What has Pakistan agreed so far with the IMF?
Pakistan has agreed with the International Monetary Fund on the conditions to release $1.1 billion in critical funding, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday, adding that the payout was delayed due to "routine procedures". Below are the key points Pakistani authorities say they have already reached agreement on with the IMF:

- The government will implement fiscal measures, including taxation, to raise 170 billion Pakistani rupees ($629.63 million) worth of revenue - The government's existing commitments to increase petroleum levies will be completed. Diesel levies will be raised twice by 5 rupees per litre each time on March 1 and April 1

- Energy reforms suggested by the IMF will be discussed and approved by Pakistan's cabinet. This would including Pakistan completely slashing its circular debt - a form of public debt that builds up in the power sector due to subsidies and unpaid bills. Eliminating circular debt entirely was not an immediate requirement. In the meantime, Pakistan would not add any circular debt related to gas. ($1 = 270.0000 Pakistani rupees)

