Left Menu

No communal angle in Bhajanpura firing incident, says Delhi Police

A father-son duo in the Bhajanpura area was allegedly shot at by a group of people over the issue of a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:32 IST
No communal angle in Bhajanpura firing incident, says Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday rubbished the possibility of any communal angle to the alleged firing at a man and his son over the issue of car parking in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital. The Delhi Police has registered the matter under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

"There is no communal angle in this incident. However, police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 112/23 u/s 307/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS Bhajanpura, Delhi was registered and investigation taken up," Additional DCP, North East Sandhya Swamy said talking to ANI. She further said that multiple teams are working to nab other accused persons.

"One assailant has been arrested, but his associates are absconding. The reason behind the firing is the parking space. The police force have been deployed in the area and a case has also been registered," she added. The case pertains to Thursday when a father-son duo in the Bhajanpura area was allegedly shot at by a group of people over a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

After the incident, the police said that Virendra Aggarwal and his son Sachin Aggarwal were admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, one of the accused persons was also caught by the locals and thrashed to the extent that he turned unconscious and now the police is waiting for him to gain consciousness for questioning him. "There was a fight over parking between the accused and the injured, both of whom who were returning from a marriage. The injured man and his son had asked the accused to remove his car. The vehicle of the victims grazed that of the accused while parking which sparked off a quarrel between the two parties. Initially, the verbal altercation was resolved by the neighbourhood, but later Arif along with his two other friends came to the victim's house and picked up an argument. Later, the accused opened fire at Virendra Aggarwal," they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023