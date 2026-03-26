MLAs Demand Respect at Chinnaswamy Stadium

In a fervent plea for proper recognition, legislators in Bengaluru have expressed dissatisfaction with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over their treatment at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL matches. They demand the allocation of four VIP tickets per MLA and appropriate seating arrangements in the venue's galleries.

The controversy erupted when members from various political factions, including R Ashoka and other prominent MLAs, highlighted the indignities faced, such as being relegated to lower galleries and insufficient ticket allocation for family members. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, U T Khader, urged immediate government intervention to rectify the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar vowed to communicate with KSCA officials to resolve the matter. Discussions about a new stadium have also arisen, but concerns about land allocation and the commercial aspects of cricket have sparked debate among legislators, further complicating the issue.