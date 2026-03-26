Ram Navami Celebrations Mark Historic Return at Raghunath Mandir

In a historic moment, the Raghunath Mandir in Habba Kadal witnessed its first Ram Navami pooja in 36 years. The celebrations saw participation from both Hindu devotees and the local Muslim community, showcasing a remarkable spirit of unity.

Sunil Kumar, general secretary of the managing committee, highlighted the collective efforts behind the temple's restoration. 'There are many who have supported us both from within the country and abroad,' he noted, reflecting on the extensive support the project has garnered.

Local Muslim, Ghulam Hassan, underscored the bond between Hindu and Muslim residents, remarking, 'Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are brothers.' The event also drew tourists and security forces, uniting diverse groups in celebration.