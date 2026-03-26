Ram Navami Celebrations Mark Historic Return at Raghunath Mandir
For the first time in 36 years, the Raghunath Mandir in Habba Kadal hosted a Ram Navami pooja, marking an important cultural reunion. Both Hindu devotees and Muslim neighbors joined in the celebrations. This event signifies unity amid ongoing efforts to revive the temple and support the return of Kashmiri Pandit migrants.
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- India
In a historic moment, the Raghunath Mandir in Habba Kadal witnessed its first Ram Navami pooja in 36 years. The celebrations saw participation from both Hindu devotees and the local Muslim community, showcasing a remarkable spirit of unity.
Sunil Kumar, general secretary of the managing committee, highlighted the collective efforts behind the temple's restoration. 'There are many who have supported us both from within the country and abroad,' he noted, reflecting on the extensive support the project has garnered.
Local Muslim, Ghulam Hassan, underscored the bond between Hindu and Muslim residents, remarking, 'Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are brothers.' The event also drew tourists and security forces, uniting diverse groups in celebration.
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