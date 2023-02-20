Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with PSC Mauritius to conduct examinations

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Monday signed an MOU PSC, Mauritius to conduct examinations for Medical and Health Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and Senior Dental Surgeons to join the Public Service in the Republic of Mauritius.

AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with PSC Mauritius to conduct examinations
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi signed an MOU with the PSC, Mauritius to conduct examinations for Medical and Health Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and Senior Dental Surgeons to join the Public Service in the Republic of Mauritius. According to the official details, "The Public Service Commission, Mauritius conducts examinations for Medical and Health Officers, Senior Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and Senior Dental Surgeons to join the Public Service in the Republic of Mauritius. Assist in the conduction of the examination(s) for the various positions at Mauritius. After the examination, mark the scripts and preparation of the final result."

As per the MOU, the Examination Section of AIIMS, New Delhi will assist the PSC, Mauritius to prepare a pool of questions and prepare question papers as per the requirement of the scheme of service for the posts in Mauritius. AIIMS will assist in the conduction of the examination(s) for the various positions at Mauritius. After the examination, mark the scripts and preparation of the final result.

As per official details, the examination section of AIIMS New Delhi has a vast experience in the conduction of various entrance, exit and recruitment examinations at a large scale in the country and with the utmost confidentiality. It has successfully conducted entrance examinations even during the recent pandemic of Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

