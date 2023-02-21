Left Menu

Gulab Chand Kataria to take oath as Assam Governor on Feb 22

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Kataria will now assume the role of Governor.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:02 IST
Gulab Chand Kataria (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Gulab Chand Kataria will take oath as the Governor of Assam on February 22. Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Kataria will now assume the role of Governor.

While speaking to the media Kataria said, "I will fulfil the constitutional responsibility given to me by Prime Minister Modi and our party in such a way I will live up to the expectations of the high command and the Prime Minister." "Even before this, whatever responsibility was given to me by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I have done the job of fulfilling it very well," Kataria further said.

Kataria held various positions in his political career. He is an 8-time MLA from Udaipur, a one-time MP, minister in the government, State Home Minister, BJP State President, and Leader of Opposition. Earlier on February 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

