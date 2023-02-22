Left Menu

Cabinet clears Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi's name as new DCGI

Dr Singh is scheduled to take charge from 28th February. Till then, Dr PBN Prasad has been appointed to the post on a temporary basis.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 23:54 IST
Cabinet clears Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi's name as new DCGI
Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India. His name was cleared for appointment by the committee on Wednesday. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission to the post of Drugs Controller (India). Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix, on a short-term contract basis," said a government release.

Dr Singh is scheduled to take charge from 28th February. "With effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till his attaining the age of superannuation on 28.02.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the statement.

As of now, for the interim period of February 16 to February 28, Dr PBN Prasad has been appointed to the post on a temporary basis. According to the official notice issued by Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, "It has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that Dr PBN Prasad, JDC(I) shall hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller of (India) from February 16, 2023 to February 28, 2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

His name was also recommended for appointment to the post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week. The top contenders were Dr V G Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash.

Earlier on November 11, Dr VG Somani's term as Drugs controller general of India ( DCGI ) was extended for three months which came into effect from Nov 16. This was done a second time as he had received an extension earlier in the month of August, last year. Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months.

Dr V G Somani was appointed as Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019, DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible to ensure the quality of drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
2
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
3
Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences
Blog

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

 Global
4
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance
Blog

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023