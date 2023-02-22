Cabinet clears Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi's name as new DCGI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India. His name was cleared for appointment by the committee on Wednesday. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission to the post of Drugs Controller (India). Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix, on a short-term contract basis," said a government release.

Dr Singh is scheduled to take charge from 28th February. "With effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till his attaining the age of superannuation on 28.02.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the statement.

As of now, for the interim period of February 16 to February 28, Dr PBN Prasad has been appointed to the post on a temporary basis. According to the official notice issued by Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, "It has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that Dr PBN Prasad, JDC(I) shall hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller of (India) from February 16, 2023 to February 28, 2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

His name was also recommended for appointment to the post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week. The top contenders were Dr V G Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash.

Earlier on November 11, Dr VG Somani's term as Drugs controller general of India ( DCGI ) was extended for three months which came into effect from Nov 16. This was done a second time as he had received an extension earlier in the month of August, last year. Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months.

Dr V G Somani was appointed as Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019, DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible to ensure the quality of drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)

