SAD president criticizes full-page advertisements in all papers by CM Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the full-page advertisements in all papers by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in different states about investments being done in the state. He alleged that there are no investments in the state or have been committed but the chief minister is going for full publicity.

He wrote on Twitter: "Another full-page advertisement in all papers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Like earlier no mention of investment done, investment committed or ratification from industry captains. Means @BhagwantMann you are only doing publicity gimmicks at State expense. Highly condemnable!". He also alleged the chief minister for spending state expenses on his publicity and bringing no good to the state. (ANI)

