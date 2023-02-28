LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments

Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy. CARICOM sends mission to Haiti to assess political, social issues

Regional bloc Caribbean Community (CARICOM) arrived in Haiti Monday on a one-day trip to assess the ongoing social and political challenges in the country, CARICOM said in a press release. The mission, led by Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, met with Haiti's interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry as well as officials from the police force, religious groups, politicians and the private sector.

Haiti is grappling with years of widespread gang violence that is driving a humanitarian crisis. Argentina protest targets gov't agriculture policies

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine farmers staged a protest demanding better taxation, foreign exchange rates and financial support amid a historic drought that has battered crops and livestock output. The protest took place at a major junction of a key highway some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the export hub of Rosario.

Organized by the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), protesters are asking for export taxes to be eliminated, financial aid to properly reach farmers, and improvements in Argentina's skewed FX markets.

