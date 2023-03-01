Left Menu

NTPC commissions India's first air-cooled condenser at North Karanpura plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 21:56 IST
Representative Image
State-owned power giant NTPC has commissioned India's first air-cooled condenser at North Karanpura super critical thermal plant in Jharkhand, which would help in water conservation.

This project has been envisaged with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) which has almost 1/3rd water footprint as compared to a conventional Water Cooled Condenser (WCC), a power ministry statement said.

This would result in saving of around 30.5 mcm of water annually, thus fulfilling the needs of around 1.5 million people in the region, it stated.

The ministry stated that NTPC has started commercial operation of 1st unit of 660 MW at North Karanpura (3X660 MW), in Jharkhand on March 1, 2023.

NTPC will further imbibe the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) for water conservation and management while carrying out its core business activity of power generation, it stated, adding that the company is a signatory to the prestigious UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate.

The NTPC is committed to proactively address water sustainability issues through implementing water policy, which will serve as a directive for establishing water management strategies, systems, processes, practices and research initiatives, it stated.

The North Karanpura plant will have a total capacity of 1,980 MW, 3 units of 660 MW each.

This plant is based on one of the most efficient supercritical technologies and being a pit head plant (10 kilometre from coal source) will supply economical power to Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

NTPC is currently meeting 24 per cent of country's demand through coal, gas, hydro, solar and wind plants.

