Kerala: Man beaten to death in Thrissur; "murder" caught on camera

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old private bus driver who was allegedly thrashed by a group of people recently succumbed to his injuries here in Kerala's Thrissur area, police said on Tuesday. Police said they have identified eight accused in the case so far. The incident took place on February 18 and a police complaint was filed on February 21.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sahar. The purported video of the alleged assault has been captured on CCTV footage in a nearby temple.

According to the CCTV footage, Sahar was seen coming out of a female friend's house one night and he was seen questioned by a group of people. "After being beaten up, Sahar went home. The next morning, after experiencing extreme pain, he was shifted to the hospital," They said.

Reports said that Sahar's health worsened within a week. He died this afternoon (Tuesday) while he was being treated on ventilator in the intensive care unit, reports said. More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

