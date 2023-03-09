Pakistani intruder held in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) held a Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday early morning. In a statement, BSF informed that an intruder from the Pakistan side was trying to enter India on the intervening night of March 8-9 at Border Out Post in Rajatal in the Amritsar sector.

He was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted. During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national.

His questioning will be further carried out and the next course of action will be taken. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

