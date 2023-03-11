Need to work in mission mode to help artisans: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them part of the value chain.

''Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential,'' he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' scheme.

He called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain.

The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme is aimed at improving skills of artisans, ensuring easy credit and also help them in brand promotion so that their products reach the market quickly. It also seeks to handhold artisans and people associated with small businesses.

Observing that crores of people have been trained under the Skill India Mission, the prime minister said small artisans play an important role in production of local crafts and development of the country.

