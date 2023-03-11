Left Menu

Two empty coaches of stable rake train catch fire in Guwahati

As many as two empty coaches of a stable rake of a train caught fire in Guwahati's Chandmari area, informed officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:06 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North East Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI, "Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are engaged in an operation to control the situation. The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained." The reason for the fire is being investigated.

Locals said that they first saw smog from the fire and immediately informed police and firefighters. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

