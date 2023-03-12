Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man arrested for posting morphed video of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

"When the morphed video of congres leader came under notice, twitter authorities warned the accused to remove the tweet," official added.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:56 IST
Rajasthan police registered a case against the accused(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly posting a 'morphed and 'edited' video of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on social media platform in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya was produced before the court on saturday and sent to remand till March 14, Amit Kumar, SP Pratapgarh said.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one Lata Sharma against the accused. "When the morphed video of congres leader came under notice, twitter authorities warned the accused to remove the tweet immediately," official added.

"The tweet was blocked by authorities later after the accused neglected the warning," the official informed. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

