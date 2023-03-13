Missing Nepal woman found in Assam, reunited with family after 4 yrs

A Nepalese woman (62) who was missing since 2018 and traced at Silchar detention center in Assam's Cachar district, finally reunited with her family after the authority on Sunday handed her over to her family. According to the reports, 62-year-old Jannat Khatun - a Nepalese woman, was arrested by police from Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district in November 2018 and the court sent her to jail and since then Jannat was lodging at Silchar central jail.

The lady served two years of imprisonment under the Passports Act, 1967 for entering into India without valid documents. On Sunday, the Cachar district administration & police handed over Jannat Khatun to her family members.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, four years back the lady was arrested by police from Katigorah area in Cachar district who illegally entered into India and the court convicted her and she was lodging at transit camp (jail). "During the period, the administration contacted with the Nepal consulate general. Following the confirmation from the Nepal government that the lady is a Nepalese national, the Nepal consulate general contacted with the Assam and central government. Following the direction of the government, today the lady was handed over to her family members. We have provided an ambulance to the lady as her health condition is not too good and also provided security," Numal Mahatta said.

On the other hand, Satish Thapa, an official of the office of the Consulate General of Nepal stationed in Kolkata said that, the lady went to Bangladesh and police caught her while she entered into India from Bangladesh. "She spent more than 4 years here. Now she will go to her home, before this we will admit her at hospital. Her son has come here to receive her," Satish Thapa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)