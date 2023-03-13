Left Menu

Indian Railways marching swiftly on its mission of 100 pc electrification: Govt

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railway in the world and is moving towards becoming a "net zero carbon emitter" before 2030, the Railway Ministry said in a press note on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:38 IST
Indian Railways marching swiftly on its mission of 100 pc electrification: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railway in the world and is moving towards becoming a "net zero carbon emitter" before 2030, the Railway Ministry said in a press note on Monday. After the completion of electrification in Uttar Pradesh recently, Indian Railways has achieved another milestone. Indian Railways has completed the electrification of Uttarakhand.

As per the official data given by the Ministry of Railways, the existing Broad Gauge network of Uttarakhand is 347 route kilometres, which is 100 per cent electrified, resulting in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of the electric loco, energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving of foreign exchange. Uttarakhand state's territory falls in the Northern and North Eastern Railway's jurisdiction. Some of the major railway stations in Uttarakhand are Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Rishikesh, Kathgodam, and Tanakpur. Some of them have religious importance and some are attractive tourist places. Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Hemkund Sahib, Mussoorie, Nainital, Jim Carbet and Haridwar are a few to name. Kathgodam station is an important station with annual passenger footfall of about 7 lacs and this terminating station acts as the entry of the Kumaun region of Uttrakhand. The first train to this station reached on 24 April 1884.

It is also notable that some of the prestigious trains of Uttarakhand state are Nanda Devi, Haridwar Express, Mussoorie Express, Utkal Express, Kumaon Express, Doon Express and Shatabdi Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India, helping greatly to state in the tourism business. "Further, from Rishikesh to Karnprayag, new line work is under construction which will be another landmark achievement of Indian Railways, bringing the Char Dham pilgrimage route to the Indian Railways' circuit. This route is sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways' policy of a 100 per cent electrified network," the press note said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023