PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:18 IST
Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Monday: SKM
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on March 20.

The 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' union, had said last month.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi on March 20, the SKM said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference here, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, ''The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021 and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers.'' The SKM spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

The SKM has also urged the centre to dissolve the committee on MSP that was constituted by the Centre, alleging that it is contrary to the demands of the farmers.

Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

''The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 referred to the JPC should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the bill,'' the SKM statement said.

It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

