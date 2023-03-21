Left Menu

Odisha approves Rs 6,283 cr outlay to develop cyclone resilient network in coastal areas

Odisha Distribution Reforms Committee headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Monday approved Rs 6,283 crore outlay during its meeting on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:30 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Distribution Reforms Committee headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Monday approved Rs 6,283 crore outlay during its meeting on Monday. "The committee has reviewed the Action Plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be submitted to Ministry of Power, Government of India under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and accorded in principal approval for the outlay of Rs 6,283 crore," said the press statement from the state government.

"Out of the total outlay, Centre shall fund Rs 3,942 crore and the rest amount of Rs 2,341 crore will be borne by the State exchequer," the statement added. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena emphasised developing a Cyclone Resilient Network in the coastal area as Power Distribution Network in the coastal area which is most vulnerable to damage due to cyclones.

Around 70 per cent of the funds shall be invested for the development of the Cyclone Resilient Network which will ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical installations like hospitals, evacuation centres, water supply points, emergency control rooms and administrative blocks. Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is conceptualized with the objective to improve the reliability and quality of supply, operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing financial assistance to DISCOMs for strengthening of Power Distribution Infrastructure, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

