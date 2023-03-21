Left Menu

Code on Social Security provides social security to all unorganized workers including domestic workers: Rameswar Teli

As of March 15, as many as 2.79 crore domestic and household workers have registered on the e-SHRAM portal, stated a release from the government.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST
Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on Monday informed that the Unorganized Workers' Social Security Act, 2008, now subsumed in the Code on Social Security, 2020, provides for social security to all unorganized workers including domestic workers, stated an official release. In the written reply to the Lok Sabha, it was stated that the Government has launched Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana (PMSBY) for life and disability cover respectively and Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Pension Yojana (PM-SYM) for pension to the unorganised workers including domestic workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) provides health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to vulnerable families. These families include unorganized workers including domestic workers as per the defined eligibility. The newly enacted Labour Codes, viz Code on Wages, 2019, Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020 and Social Security Code, 2020 provide for, inter-alia, decent working conditions, wages, occupational Safety, grievances redressal mechanism and social security benefits to all categories of workers including domestic workers.

Further, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched eSHRAM portal, a National Database of the Unorganised Workers. It has been made available to the States/UTs for registration of unorganised workers including domestic and household workers. As of March 15, as many as 2.79 crore domestic and household workers have registered on the e-SHRAM portal, stated a release from the government. (ANI)

