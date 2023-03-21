Left Menu

Police seize huge quantity of drugs in UP's Bareilly, 6 held

Bareilly Police arrested six people including four members of the same family from Aonla area for allegedly making opium and smack and supplying them to other districts including Delhi and Noida.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:35 IST
Police seize huge quantity of drugs in UP's Bareilly, 6 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly Police arrested six people including four members of the same family from Aonla area for allegedly making opium and smack and supplying them to other districts including Delhi and Noida. A joint operation team of the Narcotics Task Force and Bareilly police launched an operation to stop illegal drug trafficking in the district. During the operation, a huge amount of smack and opium worth lakhs has been recovered from the arrested persons from Lakshyapur village of Aonla tehsil.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rahul Bhati, police had received information that one Kalyan alias Kallu, a resident of Lakshyapur village has been making smack and opium for a long time. He has been supplying the drugs to other districts including Delhi and Noida. The arrested people include Kalyan alias Kallu, his wife Kamlesh, his son Naval Deepak and two others, Gavendra and Heera Lal. Police recovered Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and 4 kg of opium, 16 kg of raw opium and smack. Further, opium-making equipment, chemical and gas cylinders etc were also recovered.

Police seized 300 gram of smack and Rs 50,000 cash from Kalyan. Further, 100 gram of smack and Rs 45,000 was seized from Hiralal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023