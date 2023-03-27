Sinopec says will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec said on Monday it will actively explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where the state oil and gas major already owns a refinery stake.
Sinopec President Yu Baocai made the remarks without elaboration during a press briefing after the company announced a 6.9% decline in net profit last year.
