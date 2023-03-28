Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh recovered in Telangana, two held

Foiling a smuggling bid, Telangana Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered ganja and Hashish oil worth Rs 10 lakh on Monday. Acting on specific information, the Special Operations Team (SOT), Rajendranagar Zone along with Mailardevpally Police of Cyberabad apprehended two drug peddlers Jonna Swamy and Gollu Kumar Swamy and seized 3 litres of Weed/Hashish Oil, 28 Kg of Ganja and mobile phones, all worth about Rs 10 lakh.

Police said their supplier Laxman Rao was absconding. According to police, both were arrested earlier in June 2022 while they were transporting 180 Kg of dry ganja to Tamil Nadu. They were in the Rajamundry central jail for nine months and released in February 2023.

After releasing from jail, Jonna Swamy and Gollu Kumar Swamy did not change their attitude and contacted Laxman Rao alias Lachanna, who was to transport dry ganja and weed oil to Hyderabad. Rao assigned the task to Jonna and Gollu for transportation of the consignment to Hyderabad. Accordingly, on March 26 evening, on the instructions Laxman, the duo left from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad with the consignment.

Police said they commuted in public transport ie by bus, as the regular checkings were going on at toll gates and check posts for cars. In early Monday morning, they reached Hyderabad and made a phone call to Laxman who informed them to wait near Aramghar X Road and a person will come and receive the contraband from them.

Meanwhile, on the credible information, the team of SOT Rajendranagar along with Mailardevpaly Police apprehended the accused persons at Aramghar X road, while they were moving in a suspicious manner. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

