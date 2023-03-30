Left Menu

Perenco UK says 60% of oil spill in southern England recovered

Anglo-French oil company Perenco's UK unit said on Wednesday it had recovered about 60% of the estimated oil leaked on Sunday at one of its well sites in Wytch Farm in Dorset, southern England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2023 01:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 01:15 IST
Perenco UK says 60% of oil spill in southern England recovered
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anglo-French oil company Perenco's UK unit said on Wednesday it had recovered about 60% of the estimated oil leaked on Sunday at one of its well sites in Wytch Farm in Dorset, southern England. The location of the leak was identified and operations at Wytch Farm remain suspended, the company said in a statement.

"The spill remains contained with four floating barriers in place and clean-up operations are progressing well...," Perenco UK's Wytch Farm General Manager Franck Dy said. Perenco UK said it was investigating the cause of the spill, in consultation with the environment agency and local authorities.

The company estimated the quantity of the spill at less than 200 barrels and that the liquid was 80% saline solution and 20% crude, Jim Stewart, chief executive of Poole Harbour Commissioners, an independent body that regulates activities at the harbour, told BBC Radio on Sunday. Perenco UK produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, with Wytch Farm accounting for about 14,000 barrels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023