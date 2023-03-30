Kremlin: No decision yet on possible Putin visit to Turkey in April
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:52 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken on whether President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey in April for the inauguration of a reactor built by Russia's state nuclear energy company.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday it was possible Putin could visit for the ceremony on April 27.
