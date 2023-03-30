Discussions at 2nd ADM to steer towards consensus for global agri growth: Union minister

Union Minister Som Parkash Thursday said discussions at the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the agriculture working group will steer towards developing a consensus on the way forward for the growth of the sector.

The three-day meeting of the G20 agricultural working group commenced on Wednesday where participants were discussing various issues including sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition with a climate smart approach.

Delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organizations are participating in the meeting.

During the inaugural session on Thursday, Parkash welcomed all the delegates for their participation.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry highlighted the importance of fruitful discussions on the draft communique, said an official statement here.

''The discussions in the meeting will steer towards developing consensus on the way forward for growth of the agriculture sector, and I am confident that we will achieve it.

''We need to work together in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' to tackle the challenges of the global agriculture scenario and ensure the sustainable growth of the sector,'' he said.

The member countries at the second ADM will focus on drafting the communiqué, addressing four thematic areas -- food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalization for agricultural transformation.

The second ADM is expected to lay the groundwork for a consensus on the way forward for the growth of the agriculture sector, with the communiqué serving as a roadmap for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global agriculture scenario.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

