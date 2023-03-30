Left Menu

Adityanath inaugurates silk agriculture fair at Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:27 IST
Adityanath inaugurates silk agriculture fair at Gorakhpur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated silk agriculture fair at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 11.38-crore worm rearing facility, community centres and thread machine shades and distributed monetary aid for silkworm house among beneficiaries on the occasion.

While addressing people, Adityanath said that the government was aiming to increase the income of farmers manifold and make Uttar Pradesh among the top states of the country with the prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Silk worm rearing along with traditional farming could increase the income of farmers 2-2.5 folds, he said.

He said that the schemes and plans are made according to the development opportunities.

''Uttar Pradesh is the state with the largest population in the country and top food grain producing state. Here the land for agriculture is 12 per cent but it contributes 20 per cent food grain in the country. The state has 9 climate zones and crops are cultivated in different seasons,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the country can't be made prosperous without its farmers' prosperity and suggested new ways like natural farming and also making hedge of the farms with mulberries.

CM yogi said that 10 days ago, PM Modi announced PM Mitra Mega Textile park in Hardoi and it will benefit all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023