Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles demise of devotees in Indore temple incident

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday expressed grief over the demise of people in the incident of stepwell collapse at a temple that led to the loss of the lives of 35 people in Indore. "The death of the devotees in Indore is saddening and I express heartfelt condolence and pray for the deceased people," said Scindia.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the injured victims at a hospital in Indore. He said that a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident and action would be taken against those found responsible.

"FIR registered, magisterial inquiry ordered into the incident. Action will be taken against found responsible. The current priority is the rescue operation. The injured will be treated free of cost. PM has also announced the ex-gratia amount to the victims. We have ordered an inspection of such step-wells and borewells across the state," said CM Chouhan. "Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said.

"The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja T added. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel, along with NDRF and SDRF, are engaged in the operation.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families." PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for Indore mishap victims.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," Tweeted the PMO. (ANI)

