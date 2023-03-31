Colombia's Ecopetrol says bombing damaged oil field equipment

Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol on Friday said that a water injection system at its La Cira Infantas oil field was bombed and damaged. The attack took place close to the city of Barrancabermeja, in the country's Santander province.

"The terrorist action damaged the 12-inch injection trunk connecting the water injection plant (PIA) 6 to PIA 5," the company said in a statement. "Members of the army and police are in the affected area carrying out the corresponding inspections. Once these tasks are completed by security forces, repair work will begin," the statement added.

The La Cira Infantas oil field has been targeted in 12 attacks since 2021, Ecopetrol reported. La Cira Infantas produces around 28,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), a spokesman said, adding that production had not stopped following the attack.

Ecopetrol owns 52% of the field and the remaining 48% belongs to SierraCol Energy. Ecopetrol did not attribute the attack to a specific group.

Historically, Colombia's oil and energy infrastructure has been attacked by leftist guerrillas, mainly the National Liberation Army (ELN), which is currently holding peace talks with the government.

