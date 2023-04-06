Left Menu

UP Cabinet okays scheme for powerloom, handloom weavers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Chief Minister Handloom and Powerloom Industry Development Scheme (General) to connect the youth with the sector.

The cabinet accorded the approval at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement.

The scheme will benefit all powerloom and handloom weavers of the state, it said.

The objective of the scheme is to facilitate weavers to upgrade their traditional handlooms and powerlooms, the statement said.

In another decision, the cabinet has approved the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weaver Electricity Flat Rate Scheme to benefit economically weak weavers, it said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a project related to the 'Ghaziabad Sewerage Scheme (Karhaida Zone)' under the Atal Renovation and Urban Transformation Mission-2.0 scheme, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

