Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel on Friday announced commissioning of a new TMT plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

With the commissioning of the new unit, the company aims to cater to the growing demand for quality steel, Rungta Steel said in a statement. Rungta Steel will increase its capacity to produce high-quality steel TMT bars to cater to key markets in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,'' it said.

Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager and Head- Sales and Marketing (TMT) said, ''This facility represents a major investment for our company and is a testament to our commitment of producing high-quality TMT bars in an ecologically responsible manner.''

