IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (Target: 136 runs from 20 overs) KL Rahul c Yadav b Sharma 68 Kyle Mayers b Rashid Khan 24 Krunal Pandya st Saha b Noor Ahmad 23 Nicholas Pooran c Pandya b Noor Ahmad 1 Ayush Badoni run out 8 Marcus Stoinis c Miller b Sharma 0 Deepak Hooda run out 2 Prerak Mankad not out 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (LB-1 W-1) 2 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1/55 2/106 3/110 4/126 5/126 6/127 7/128 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-1-18-0, Jayant Yadav 4-0-26-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-33-1, Mohit Sharma 3-0-17-2, Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-2, Hardik Pandya 1-0-7-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-8-0.

