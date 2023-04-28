Mobile CCTNS, drones among eight key points discussed in 4th national conference of National Police Mission

Left Menu

Issues like the establishment of the National Financial Investigation Bureau, Mobile CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System), use of drones and establishment of Uniform Service Recruitment Boards were among eight key topics discussed in the 4th National Conference of National Police Mission (NPM) on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Issues like the establishment of the National Financial Investigation Bureau, Mobile CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System), use of drones and establishment of Uniform Service Recruitment Boards were among eight key topics discussed in the 4th National Conference of National Police Mission (NPM) on Friday. During the day-long conference, detailed discussions were held on other topics such as "SWAGAT Plus", Drone- A New age policing Tool, the effectiveness of CCTV in Police, community policing for slums, and community policing for youths.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) organized the event here at its headquarters. A total of 108 Senior police officers and academicians from across the country participated in the conference. The NPM has completed 59 projects, which have helped in improving police performance across the country.

The National Police Mission division of BPR&D strives in the direction to transform the Police Forces of the country by empowering the police forces by enhancing their skills and competence at the grass-root level, promoting a culture of excellence and accountability of police, meeting challenges such as asymmetric warfare, new trends in urban and social unrest, bringing out specialization in areas like counter-terrorism and insurgency, focusing on the strengthening of metropolitan and rural policing, bring in attitudinal changes in police, gender sensitization and harnessing technology in aid of policing. To achieve the mandate of NPM, eight micro missions are working under BPR&D Micro Mission:-08.

Perception Management has been created recently which emphasizes identifying and studying the problem areas in public perception towards police with the aim of preparing implementable projects to overcome such issues. Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest for the inaugural function, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik emphasized that BPR&D should work on extensive use of technology in policing to improve the quality of investigations, thus leading to early and effective prosecutions.

He welcomed the introduction of the new Micro Mission on Perception Management of the police image while acknowledging the good work of the police that goes unnoticed. While delivering the welcome address, BPR&D Director General Balaji Srivastava informed the house that his organisation is working on the vision for police envisaged by Prime Minister and focusing on the 'Panch Pran' announced by him.

He informed that consequent to the expansion of the BPR&D Charter, a separate Micro Mission on Perception Management has been created. DG, BPR&D assured the Chief Guest that the Bureau will undertake to accomplish the vision and directions of the Home Minister about police functioning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

