Gujarat govt to hold three-day 'chintan shibir' from May 19

The Gujarat government will organise its 10th chintan shibir from May 19 to 21 to discuss future development of the state, an official said on Friday.As per a release issued by the state government, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, all ministers, top officers and junior officers, including 230 staffers, will participate in the three-day exercise, which will be held at Kevadia.The dates and schedule of the chintan shibir were finalised in a meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day, it stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The dates and schedule of the chintan shibir were finalised in a meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day, it stated. Officials and ministers will be divided into groups of 45, and five such groups will brainstorm thoroughly the issues allocated to them and will submit their recommendations, the release said.

Advisors to the government, secretaries to district collectors and district development officers will also participate in the brainstorming sessions, it said.

Chintan shibirs were first started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat chief minister in 2003. Nine such meetings have been held so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

