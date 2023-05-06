Left Menu

Russia still not happy with progress on farm exports after U.N. talks - TASS

On Saturday, Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had not yet responded to proposals from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on how to extend and improve the deal, which allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain.

Russia is still not satisfied with how the issue of Russian agricultural exports as part of the Black Sea grain deal is being resolved, TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Saturday after the latest talks with a top U.N. official. "We are still not satisfied with the progress. This is very important for us," Vershinin said.

He was speaking after talks in Moscow with the United Nations' top trade official Rebeca Grynspan, TASS said. On Saturday, Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had not yet responded to proposals from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on how to extend and improve the deal, which allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain.

 

