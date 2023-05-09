Credit Suisse: economist Zoltan Pozsar has left bank

Zoltan Pozsar, managing director of investment strategy and research at Credit Suisse , has left the bank, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, confirming a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Pozsar, a widely followed Credit Suisse markets guru, left the bank as part of an exodus of staff that started in the months before the lender's shotgun takeover by rival UBS , the Wall Street Journal had reported on Monday.

