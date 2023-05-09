Left Menu

MHA conducts Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners, Secretaries to review preparedness for South-West Monsoon

The Conference was held to review the preparedness of states and UTs for dealing with any natural disasters that may occur during the coming South-West Monsoon season.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday conducted an Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners, Secretaries, Department of Disaster Management of states and Union Territories (UTs) to review the status of preparedness for South-West Monsoon, 2023. The Conference was held to review the preparedness of states and UTs for dealing with any natural disasters that may occur during the coming South-West Monsoon season.

In his inaugural address, Secretary Border Management Dharmendra Singh Gangwar, asked officials from the state governments and the Central government to be better prepared, so that losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and landslides can be minimized. He stressed on the need for building up capacities and response reflexes to ensure round-the-clock preparedness throughout the year.

The official also pointed out how continued efforts of disaster management systems over the last several years reduced the impact of natural disasters on human lives. The official also stressed that efforts should be made to increase attempts towards risk reduction and mitigation with the aim to reduce loss of human life to near zero.

During the conference, various States will share their preparedness and experience and best practices evolved for handling various calamities over the years. The representative of over 20 states, UTs, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Ministries, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other scientific organizations along with the Armed Forces participated in the conference. (ANI)

