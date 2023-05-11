Left Menu

3,583 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

A total of 3,583 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out last week, officials said on Thursday.

These people were lodged at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram, while many were also given shelter by their relatives, they said.

A total of 1,351 people have taken shelter in the Kolasib district, 1,214 people in the Saitual district and 934 others in the Aizawl district, a statement said. The remaining 84 people took shelter in Champhai, Serchhip and Khawzawl districts, it added. Mizoram is already burdened with over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, state officials said.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

