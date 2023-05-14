Akola clash: One person dies, Maharashtra Police undertakes investigation

Amid the violent clash that erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday evening, one person was brought dead to Civil Hospital, Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Ghuge said on Sunday. A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to the police, as many as 30 people have been detained so far and eight including two policemen are injured but are out of danger due to the violent clash. "One was brought dead to Civil Hospital, but we are investigating it. As of now, 30 people have been detained. Eight including two policemen are injured and are out of danger," SP Ghuge told ANI.

After yesterday's violent incident in Akola, the police department held a peace committee meeting. Representatives of all religions and communities, leaders of political parties and important persons of Akola city participated in this meeting. Police have appealed to all citizens to maintain peace. According to the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, Devendra Fadnavis was in touch with the Director General of Police as well as the Akola Police since last night regarding the Akola incident.

"Now the situation is completely under control and there is peace. So far around 30 accused have been arrested and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident," the office said. As per the police, tension prevailed between the two communities over allegedly hurting religious sentiments resulting in stone pelting and heavy deployment of police deployment was seen in the city amid the clash.

"The clash also led to the damage of vehicles," the police official added. Earlier today, a video purportedly showed members of the two groups pelting stones at each other, damaging vehicles and creating a ruckus on the streets.

However, officials said that the situation is under control now. The incident prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC. "Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city," Akola Collector Neema Arora said.

Reportedly, a large crowd marched on the Old City police station after a violent incident arose after a minor dispute. The violent mob targeted some vehicles in the area and the police have started using force to bring the situation under control, official sources said.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said that the situation is currently under control. "Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of District Collector," he said. This is the second such incident reported in Akola. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in the Shankar Nagar locality of the Akot File area.

More investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

