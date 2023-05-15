Left Menu

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts

BSE on Monday relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the countrys premier bourse.The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday from Thursday earlier, BSE said.The relaunch evoked a good response from market participants.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:35 IST
BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts

BSE on Monday relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the country's premier bourse.

The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday from Thursday earlier, BSE said.

The relaunch evoked a good response from market participants. Nearly 100 members participated in trading with a total turnover of Rs 53.12 crores with an open interest of 252 lots, the BSE said in a statement.

Derivatives are considered to be high-risk-reward financial instruments aimed at hedging risk in the equity market.

BSE had launched Sensex-30 derivatives (options and futures) for the first time in 2000. The Sensex-30 derivatives are made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on BSE.

''We are relaunching two contracts Sensex and Bankex. Sensex is a well known benchmark and a barometer of India's economy. It has good performance and a good volatility profile," BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said at the relaunch event on Monday.

The lot size of futures and options has been reduced to 10 from 15 for Sensex, and to 15 from 20 in case of Bankex, according to BSE.

It also said that the revisions will provide multiple additional trading opportunities and strategies for market participants..

''As the oldest and largest stock exchange in India, BSE has always been committed to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. These initiatives will encourage more people to attain their financial objectives by trading in a vibrant exchange," Ramamurthy added.

Sensex futures May 19 weekly expiry was the most active contract, the exchange said and added that brokers across the country participated in Mondays' trade.

Member East India Securities Ltd. was the first to trade in the new contract on the relaunch day, BSE said.

The BSE is taking several measures to create vibrancy in the exchange, S S Mundra, Chairman of the BSE said.

The BSE is progressing on the three pillars of innovation, technology, and commitment which will help in achieving success in this environment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023