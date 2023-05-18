Left Menu

Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment generation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:22 IST
The Gujarat cabinet has given its approval to a proposal of setting up 21 new industrial estates across 13 districts in the state, an official said.

Notably, the Gujarat government in March informed the Legislative Assembly that it was planning to establish new industrial estates in the state so that local youth get employment near their native places. During the cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave a nod to the proposal of setting up 21 new industrial estates and also in-principle approval to prepare a pre-feasibility assessment report, a release said.

The pre-feasibility study would cover various aspects, such as availability of land to establish estates, demand and supply factors and agricultural production in those areas, it said.

These 21 new estates, to be managed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), will be established in Rajkot, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Patan, Chhotaudepur, Gir Somnath, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Amreli, Anand and Junagadh districts.

