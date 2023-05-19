Left Menu

Illegal mining case: SC extends time for 4 months for concluding trial against Karnataka leader Gali Janardhan Reddy

Gali Janardhan Reddy, is accused in a multi-million illegal mining case, was arrested in September 2011 and was granted bail in January 2015.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the time by a period of four months for concluding the trial against former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy in connection with a multi-million illegal mining case. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order after perusing the letter of the Special Judge for CBI cases, in Hyderabad.

"It is extending the time as it has perused the letter of the Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, addressed to the registry of this Court, who has asked for some more time to conclude the trial," the court said. "We would have been, under normal circumstances reluctant to extend such time in view of an earlier order of this Court, but considering the fact that a large number of witnesses are there who are still to be examined, we extend the time for concluding the trial by a period of four months," the top court said.

The Supreme Court said it would expect the trial would be concluded within the said timeframe. "Let this order be communicated to the concerned Court by the Registry of this Court," the court said and disposed of the miscellaneous application.

Gali Janardhan Reddy, is accused in a multi-million illegal mining case, was arrested in September 2011 and was granted bail in January 2015. While granting bail the apex court had imposed a condition on him not to visit these Districts. The SC last year directed the trial court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis from November 9 in 2022 and to conclude the trial within a period of six months from November 9 last year without fail. (ANI)

