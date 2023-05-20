Left Menu

Centre to organize international Conference on 'India Pharma and India Medical Devices' from May 26- 27

Mandaviya will launch the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, as well as the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. Mandaviya expressed confidence that the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector, rightly called the Pharmacy of the World, will be contributing more in the coming years both for domestic needs and for global needs.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:07 IST
Centre to organize international Conference on 'India Pharma and India Medical Devices' from May 26- 27
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/Twitter handle @mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 20 ( ANI): The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the 8th edition of the international conference on 'India Pharma and India Medical Device 2023' organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) from May 26 - 27 in New Delhi. Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, will also participate in the event. As part of the conference, Mandaviya will launch the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, as well as the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. Mandaviya expressed confidence that the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector, rightly called the Pharmacy of the World, will be contributing more in the coming years both for domestic needs and for global needs, stated an official release.

Further, realizing the importance of the Medical Devices Sector, the Sunrise Sector, with the potential to grow to 50 billion USD by 2030, the Union Cabinet recently approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, prepared after extensive consultation with the Industries and other stakeholders. The Union Minister will also launch a new scheme named 'Assistance for Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities(AMD-CF)' with the objective to strengthen or establish common infrastructure facilities in the medical devices clusters and also to strengthen or establish testing facilities for medical devices.

The annual flagship conference will be conducted over two days - 26th May 2023 dedicated to the India Medical Device sector on the theme "Sustainable MedTech 5.0: Scaling and Innovating Indian MedTech," and 27th May 2023 dedicated to the Pharmaceutical sector on the theme "Indian pharma industry: Delivering Value through Innovation. The event shall witness the following key activities: Inaugural Session (26th May 2023); Launch of National Medical Device Policy, 2023 and the Scheme for Assistance to Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF) and formal launch of Export Promotion Council for the Medical Devices release of study reports on Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices are planned during the inaugural session.

CEO's Roundtable and Thematic Conference sessions on the Medical Device sector (26th May 2023); CEO's Roundtable & Thematic Conference sessions on the Pharmaceuticals sector (27th May 2023). Over 100 CEOs of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries will participate in several thematic sessions during the two days, bringing participation from all over the world to the event. More than 700 participants from the pharma and medical devices sectors are expected to attend the two-day conference.

The keynote addresses and panel discussions will see insights on several topics including Practical Commercialization Strategies for MedTech: Pilot Scale to Production Scale, Propelling the Innovation and R&D Growth: Efficient Quality Management in MedTech, Capacity & Skill Building in MedTech: Industry-Academia Integration, Pharmaceutical Industry as a pillar of India's growth and quality as the key foundation growth driver, Digital Transformation Shaping the Pharmaceutical Industry Value Chain, and Leapfrogging into the future of Indian pharma: Capitalizing on global biosimilar opportunity. Acknowledging the efforts and performance of the Healthcare, Pharma, and Medical Device industry, the Minister stated that such conferences and deliberations are important for the organic and sustained growth of the Industry to realize their full potential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023