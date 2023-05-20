Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 25 persons, including women, awarded life imprisonment in murder case

A local court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district has sentenced 25 persons, including three women, to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a man.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:32 IST
Chhattisgarh: 25 persons, including women, awarded life imprisonment in murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district has sentenced 25 persons, including three women, to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a man. The court of II Additional and Sessions Judge, Janjgir-Champa Pallavi Tiwari has convicted 25 persons in connection with the murder of Terasram and awarded them life imprisonment, said Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Vishal Tiwari on Saturday.

According to the APP, the court has convicted Jageshwar Rao (18), Manish Singh (21), Krishna Kumar (36), Mukesh Yadav (22), Suresh Kumar Kanwar (36), Jageshwar Kenwat (20), Anuradha Bai (40), Geeta Bai Maratha (50), Prahlad Rao (32), Paleshwar (23), Rahul Singh (27), Pyarelal (26), Shani Kenwat (50), Ashant Rao (50), Yogesh Kumar (19), Ramgopal (32), Ganeshram (29), Ganeshwar Rao (21), Mukundram (19), Sukrut Rao (25), Shailesh Singh (25), Parmila Singh (45), Parmanand Kenwat (39), Pradeepram (23), Shivnarayan (37), all residents of Janjgir-Champa district, for thrashing Terasram to death. Moreover, the court has also imposed Rs 11500 as a fine on each convict.

"The incident was a fallout of political enmity," added the officer. As per the prosecution, on 12 June 2020, Terasram was thrashed to death by convicts at village Lachanpur under Janjgir police station limits following which an offence in this connection was registered under separate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe was launched. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023