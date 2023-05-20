Left Menu

Zelenskiy invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula

New Delhi says it is defending its own interests in buying Russian oil. It has also expressed its frustration at what it says is the world's preoccupation with the war in Ukraine when urgent action is needed to address global debt and poverty. Modi has spoken to both Putin and Zelenskiy by phone several times since Russia invaded its neighbour, urging both to use dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:51 IST
Zelenskiy invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had invited India to join Ukraine's peace formula during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday in Japan.

Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that the two had also discussed Ukraine's needs in demining and mobile hospitals during their first face-to-face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Modi told Zelenskiy he was keen to help and that for him the war was an issue of humanity and human values.

"I assure you that for its resolution India, and I personally will do everything within our means," he said. New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a close relationship for decades, and India has refused to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine. In fact, its trade with Moscow has risen to a record high, driven largely by India ramping up its imports of Russian oil.

Several Western leaders have criticised India's proximity to Russia as they try to isolate Moscow. New Delhi says it is defending its own interests in buying Russian oil. It has also expressed its frustration at what it says is the world's preoccupation with the war in Ukraine when urgent action is needed to address global debt and poverty.

Modi has spoken to both Putin and Zelenskiy by phone several times since Russia invaded its neighbour, urging both to use dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023