Welspun Corp's associate firm gets steel pipe supply order from Saudi Aramco

East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), an associate company of homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), has secured an order worth SAR (Saudi riyal) 1.8 billion from Saudi Aramco.

''This is one of the single largest orders for EPIC from Saudi Aramco and represents the major share of the first package of the Master Gas Phase 3 project.

''Associate company EPIC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has signed a contract for the supply of large diameter steel pipes with Saudi Aramco for a total value exceeding SAR 1.8 billion (around Rs 4,000 crore) inclusive of value added tax,'' WCL said in a statement on Monday.

Saudi Aramco is extending the existing Master Gas System (MGS) to the western province of KSA in order to supply the power plants located there. The development and expansion of the MGS will have a major impact, not just on the existing gas network capacity, but also to accelerate the drive towards a cleaner energy mix, helping to reach the net-zero emission goal set by the country, it added.

EPIC is a leading manufacturer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes.

The flagship company of Welspun Group, WCL is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)