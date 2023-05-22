Left Menu

Welspun Corp's associate firm gets steel pipe supply order from Saudi Aramco

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:43 IST
Welspun Corp's associate firm gets steel pipe supply order from Saudi Aramco
  • Country:
  • India

East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), an associate company of homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), has secured an order worth SAR (Saudi riyal) 1.8 billion from Saudi Aramco.

''This is one of the single largest orders for EPIC from Saudi Aramco and represents the major share of the first package of the Master Gas Phase 3 project.

''Associate company EPIC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has signed a contract for the supply of large diameter steel pipes with Saudi Aramco for a total value exceeding SAR 1.8 billion (around Rs 4,000 crore) inclusive of value added tax,'' WCL said in a statement on Monday.

Saudi Aramco is extending the existing Master Gas System (MGS) to the western province of KSA in order to supply the power plants located there. The development and expansion of the MGS will have a major impact, not just on the existing gas network capacity, but also to accelerate the drive towards a cleaner energy mix, helping to reach the net-zero emission goal set by the country, it added.

EPIC is a leading manufacturer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes.

The flagship company of Welspun Group, WCL is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023